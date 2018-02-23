Dallas police offer warning signs, tips to avoid credit card skimmers at gas pumps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department wants to prevent people from becoming victims of skimming. Skimmers like the one you see in the video are designed to steal payment card information from victims at the gas pump.

Criminals install them inside gas pumps because customers and clerks are not able to see the device without opening the pump door.

TIPS:

The best way to avoid becoming the victim of skimming is to pay with cash.

If you use credit or debit card, use the pumps closest to the store clerk.

Before you insert your card, visually inspect the fuel pump to see if the security seal on the pump is broken. If the seal is broken, report this to the store attendant.

Make sure to tug at the credit card reader to make sure its on tightly. If not, there may be a problem.