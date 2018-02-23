Atmos Energy apologizes for house explosion that killed girl and injured family members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- A deadly house explosion on Espanola Drive in Dallas killed a little girl and injured four other family members Friday morning.

"I was making coffee and I heard a loud boom, I opened my door and heard somebody screaming," one neighbor told NewsFix.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says when they arrived on the scene there was no fire, but they did find an unresponsive girl. After performing CPR on the girl she was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner's office later identified the girl as 12-year-old Linda Rogers.

Now officials are looking at Atmos Energy to help figure out what exactly caused the early morning explosion.

In a statement, Atmos Energy shared their condolences for the little girl's death and also added that they're conducting leak surveys in the area to identify if gas was involved.

In the last few days there has been two reported gas-related explosions in the area.

"One of those incidents took place on Wednesday morning at about six o'clock where a gas heater exploded in the back of someones home," Jason Evans, with Dallas Fire & Rescue, explained. "The other incident took place about six in the morning where an individual was burned while he was in his kitchen cooking."

This third time a girl's life was taken and a house is barely standing. Officials spent most of the morning evacuating houses at least five blocks in proximity of Espanola Drive.

They even dismissed class to temporarily transfer hundreds of students at Stephen C. Foster Elementary to other schools that are far away from the evacuated areas.

"We had about 15 school buses that picked all of the students up and transported them where they'll be provided lunch and be in a safe warm class environment," Robyn Harris with Dallas ISD explained.

Displaced residents with no where else to go ended up at the Walnut Hill Recreation Center or Bachman Recreation Center. With help from Red Cross both locations open their doors for the night.

So far investigators do not know how long the evacuations or gas leak surveys will last.

