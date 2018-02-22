NBA fines Mark Cuban $600,000 for podcast comment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - More heat coming to the Dallas Mavericks. This time it has to do with Mavs owner Mark Cuban.

Cuban is being fined $600,000 by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for making tanking comments during a podcast with NBA legend Julius 'Dr. J' Erving. In the podcast, Cuban said it's in his team's best interests to lose on purpose for the remainder of the season in order to get a better NBA Draft pick.

The Mavs currently have the third worst record in the league.

News of the fine comes one day after Sports Illustrated accused the organization of 'predatory sexual behavior.'