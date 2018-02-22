Cinemark enacts large-bag ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- Baggage restrictions have become commonplace at airports and stadiums due to safety concerns, and now a major movie theater chain have followed suit with Cinemark enforcing a ban on large bags as of Thursday.

The Plano-based business and the third-largest movie theater chain in the United States, is now restricting moviegoers' bags to a maximum of 12 inches by 12 inches by six inches, with the exception of medical and diaper bags, and reserves the right to inspect any bags it chooses. The move comes nearly six years after the shooting at a Cinemark-owned theater in Aurora, Colo. that left 12 dead.

Some people are claiming the decision is really about restricting the ability of moviegoers to sneak in their own snacks, but come on, you'll still find a way!