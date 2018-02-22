Arrest made in murder of USPS mail truck driver

DALLAS – An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a USPS employee killed while driving on Interstate-30 early Monday morning.

Donnie Ferrell, 25, was arrested in connection to the murder of 58-year-old USPS employee Tony Mosby, according to US Department of Justice spokesperson Lisa Slimak. Mosby was driving a postal truck on I-30, near downtown, about 2:10 a.m. February 19 when he was shot.

Ferrell, has been booked into the Dallas County Jail; he is charged with murder. Bond has not been set.

This happened less than three miles from where someone shot at a police squad car on February 8; police don’t know if the two cases are related.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for anyone with information. If you know anything about either shooting, contact Dallas Police Detective Watson at 214-671-3632 or 214-701-8453.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.