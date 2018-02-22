Arlington elementary school paints uplifting quotes on restroom stalls

ARLINGTON – With violence, bullies and negativity happening in schools, it’s great to find a little joy and positivity. An elementary school in Arlington has been shared all over social media for their creative artwork that spreads great messages.

A group of parents decided to paint the student bathroom stalls with uplifting quotes over the weekend at Mary Moore Elementary school.

Quotes include “your mistakes don’t define you,” “kindness changes everything,” choose joy, every day is a chance to get better” and “she believed she could so she did” that were painted in the boys and girls’ restrooms throughout the school.