Week after Parkland shooting, student rallies going strong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- One week after a shooter killed 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, student-led rallies for gun law reform are not letting up.

Marches, school walk-outs, and protests continued across the nation on Wednesday, and the voices of some survivors and family members of victims were heard by President Trump during a listening session held at the White House.

"We're going to pick out the strongest ideas, the most important ideas, the ideas that are going to work, and we're going to get them done," vowed Trump. "It's not going to be talk like it has been in the past."

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott also responded to calls for change on Wednesday, issuing several orders to the Texas Education Agency -- but they are only procedural measures and guns are not mentioned.