Search underway for person who allegedly drove into Trinity River during heavy rains

DALLAS -- According to a witness the car was swept away by the Trinity River. When Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene they deployed several search boats.

"Someone who was sitting in a parking lot behind us claim to have seen someone in a white car actually drive toward what would normally be a boat ramp," Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue explained. "[We searched] as far south as I-20 and at this point has not been able to locate the vehicle."

Another witness claims they spotted a white vehicle floating in the river with the driver on top of the trunk.

Evans says they're also trying to figure out what prompted the person to drive into the river.

"In order for this vehicle to have actually driven into the river under normal circumstances they would've had to go another 40 to 50 yards before they actually got to the river," Evans added.

The best way to avoid situations like this is to do something you've probably heard before-- turn around, don't drown.

"When you see water that may be too high even if its a question and it doesn't look that high to you just turn around and find you another route," Evans explained. "There's nothing that important to risk your own life."