North Texas police offer driving tips during flooding rains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS - Several North Texas police departments are urging people to take precautions on the roads. Heavy rain may lead to flooding in general areas. Police say if you encounter flooding, 'Turn around, don't drown.'

Here are some safety tips from Fort Worth police:

Never drive around barricades

Be especially careful at night and early morning as it can be difficult to see water and its depth across the roads

Reduce your speed in rain

Never enter flowing water

If you end up in water, climb on top of your car immediately through a window.

Reminders: It only takes six inches of water to reach the bottom of most car doors. It takes one foot to float most vehicles.