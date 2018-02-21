Dallas chef and juvenile offenders change each others’ lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - In 2012, Chad Houser was one of Dallas' hottest up and coming chefs. His life changed forever when he was asked to make raspberry ice cream with a group of young men in the Juvenile Justice Program.

Houser admittedly stereotyped them before getting to know them, but received nothing but respect in return. It was their eagerness to learn and their gratitude that changed the course of Houser's career.

"He came running up to me and he just said -- knees bent, arms cocked, screaming at the top of his lungs -- "Sir, I just love to cook!" Houser said of one protoge.

It was in that moment that Cafe Momentum was born, a fully-functioning restaurant run by at risk-youth kids.