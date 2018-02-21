Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Lewisville expires TOMORROW!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISVILLE - Check your purse! Check your car! Check your junk drawer!

Because someone out there has an unclaimed MILLION DOLLAR Powerball lottery ticket -- and it expires tomorrow, February 22.

We have to help find this lucky Texan (we hope, because Lone Star loyalty 🤠) and let them know!

Somewhere out there is a ticket with five of the six winning numbers. The Powerball ticket was sold in Lewisville on August 26 at the Sam Food Mart off North Mill Street.

The winning numbers are 7-15-32-28-66 with Powerball 15. The deadline for this ticket to make someone a millionaire is TOMORROW.