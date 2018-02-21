× Houston man sells ‘Dumb and Dumber’ mini bike for $50K

Think spending $50K on a jalopy of a mini motorcycle is, well, dumb?

Well, that’s not what Todd Lyons of New York thinks.

TMZ reports that Lyons paid $50,000 for the mini bike used in the 1994 comedy Dumb and Dumber.

The bike was one of two used in the movie, in which Lloyd and Harry traded in their infamous dog fan for and used to travel to Aspen.

The bike was previously owned by Houston father Tom Busselle. He had purchased the bike, fixed it up and put it on eBay.

Expecting to get about $8,000 for the bike, he was probably surprised when it went for $50,000! He’s reportedly using the money to build his kid’s college fund.