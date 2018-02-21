Fishtail brows and designer belly buttons are the internet’s latest trends

NEW YORK, NY -- Well here are a couple new internet trends no one asked for.
Say so long to squiggle brows, and forget all about feather brows. It's time for the fishtail look!
So I was just going to post this as a regular makeup look, but a few ppl tagged me in a "new brow trend" created by @skyzeditz and I just had to try this edit for myself. Yay or Nay? I also edited my eye color, and now I think I want pair of contacts.👁 Let me know what you think!. #fishtailbrows
The newest brow trend is making waves through Instagram. Even though it started out as a Photoshop thing, that's not stopping people from trying to achieve the fishy look with a little makeup.
The good thing about this trend is you have options! You can do both brows or live the simple life with just one.
Keep it casual or go all out!
#fishtailbrows 🐠 inspired by @skyzeditz It looks amazing on her but I look like an alien. Tag someone who would rock these brows.
This video will be ready tomorrow 💕 had to do the fishtail brows cause I secretly think they are adorable 😂
Fishtail brows aren't the only crazy trend right now, but this one's a little more permanent: designer belly buttons.
Turns out, plastic surgeons see $16 billion each year because people aren't happy with their navels and have surgery to get them redone!
Listen y'all, every belly button is different. Don't spend money trying to fix your outie.