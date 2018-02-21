Dallas Mavericks react to Sports Illustrated article alleging ‘predatory sexual behavior’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are making headlines early this morning as the organization is being accused of "predatory sexual behavior" in what some employees call an open secret.

Sports Illustrated conducted a month-long investigation and published that article last night. They discovered that a former high ranking executive might have acted inappropriately with woman in the company through several years. The magazine identified that executive as former team president and CEO Terdema Ussery. That executive left three years ago.

Mark Cuban told SI he had no idea this was going on and "I don't have any tolerance for what I've read."

The story begins discussing Ussery's conduct. According to the report, Ussery made requests for sex and touched women's legs during meetings among, other forms of harassment. After complaints were lodged, during the summer of 1998, Ussery's contract was renewed.

While these former employees had problems with the 'locker room culture' of the team's office, one said the actual locker room was a refuge. A quote she gave to the Sports Illustrated report:

"My anxiety would go down dealing with players; it would go up when I got to my desk."

The Mavericks learned that this story was going to be published ahead of time. Here's a part of the statement they released:

"It has been alleged that a former officer of the organization engaged in various acts of inappropriate conduct toward women over a period of years. This individual left the employment of the Mavericks nearly three years ago and the Mavericks have only learned of the scope of these complaints in the past days. The Mavericks organization takes these allegations extremely seriously."

Cuban called the conduct detailed in the story "abhorrent." He tells SI how, following the outbreak of the me too movement, he went to his HR director and asked if they had a problem and that HR director told him no. Cuban has since hired an outside counsel to lead an investigation into his organization and fired the team's vice president of human resources.

It doesn't end there. The article also tells the story of Earl K. Sneed, writer for mavs.com. He had two violent incidents, one in 2012 and another in 2014, with the latter being assault on a fellow Mavericks employee.

In the statement, the Mavericks said than an employee "misled the organization about a prior domestic violence incident."

Upon learning his name was in the story, here's what Earl Sneed did. He deleted all of his tweets and then deleted his account.

Sneed has been fired.

Back to Mark Cuban. All former employees say he was never involved in sexual harassment cases but, according to the story, some find it hard to believe he didn't know; one saying, "Trust me, Mark knows everything that goes on. Of course Mark knew. Everyone knew."