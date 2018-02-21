Dallas County officials test their skills on police shooting simulator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - She may look like a gun slinging pro here, but Judge Margaret Jones-Johnson actually spends most of her days in the courtroom...not swinging around a 9mm handgun.

Jones-Johnson is just one of many Dallas County officials offered the opportunity to test their skills on an options simulator.

"Even though an officer may have on a body cam, it doesn't tell you accurately what they were thinking in their mind and how they were feeling," said Bryan Flatt, with Texas Municipal Police Association.

The dispatch scenarios range from murderous gunmen holding hostages, to disoriented individuals with mental health issues.

Each one of these scenarios can be used to help officers refine and review their own skills before heading back out to the field.

