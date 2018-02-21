Cinemark movie theaters adopt new bag policy for customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO-- Cinemark is going the extra mile to keep customers safe.

Starting February 22, you won't be able to walk into any of their theaters with a gallon-sized bag.

On the company's website, they specifically say no bags or packages measuring larger than 12" x 12" x 6" -- those are the same measurements the NFL rolled out on their stadium bag policy a few years ago.

So what does this mean for movie-goers?

Well, it'll be harder to sneak in those home-cooked meals or store-bought snacks.

But seriously, with the recent shootings, Cinemark says they're "making an effort to enhance the safety and security of their guests and employees."

The good news is they're giving a pass to people carrying medical equipment and diaper bags.