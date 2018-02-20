USPS offers reward up to $50,000 in murder of mail truck driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The postal trucker driver shot to death overnight Monday has been identified.

Dallas police say his name is Tony Mosby and he was 58-years-old.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on I-30 and Beckley Avenue, near downtown. Someone fired shots at the postal truck, which hit and killed Mosby as he drove. There are no clues or surveillance video available and no witnesses have come forward.

The suspect could be facing federal charges since Mosby was a federal worker.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50, thousand dollars for anyone who has information.

This happened less than three miles from where someone shot at a police squad car on February 8; police don't know if the two cases are related.

If you know anything about either shooting, contact Dallas Police Detective Watson athttp://2147018453 214-671-3632 or 214-701-8453.