Tribune’s own K.C. Fox honored at Minority Business Leader Awards

DALLAS – Rain or shine, many gathered in the ballroom of the Westin Galleria to celebrate Minority Business Leaders at the Dallas Business Journal Awards Luncheon Tuesday afternoon.Of those honored was Tribune Media's own K.C. Fox, who does a great deal of work behind the scenes to make sure Newsfix is at its best!

“Diversity is having a seat at the table, inclusion is having a voice at the table,” Fox told Newsfix. “Because of my wonderful colleagues and support system, I have that voice and everyday I’m trying to do the right thing to give back, to educate, and to pour into others.”