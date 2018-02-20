Tornado touches down in Godley and overturns mobile home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GODLEY, TX-- It was quite the wake-up call this morning for families in Godley after a small tornado touched down in the city destroying parts of a mobile home park.

"You know mobile homes are particularly susceptible because of their structural integrity to high winds.' Jamie Moore with Johnson County emergency management said. "It was very limited to this area right here so it was only 3 to 4 homes that actually had impact."

"Unfortunately we did have some injuries in this particular mobile home, they had a very technical rescue that they had to do overnight," he continued.

A family caught right in the eye of the storm had their entire home, literally, turned upside down.

"We saw our carport and my husband came around that. He saw their house flipped over and we just ran over there and tried to help them get out," neighbor Jennifer Chezem said.

It's times like these that remind us of what's really important in life.

"I have two children that live at home and I'm just blessed and grateful that it wasn't them," Chezem said.

However, others weren't quite as fortunate. There were several injuries reported; one of which was critical. Unfortunately for them, and the rest of us in north Texas, the storms aren't over yet.

"One of the difficulties we face when we have multiple storms that come through in very short succession, is that it can hamper our recover efforts," Moore said.

Though it looks and sometimes feels like April is making an appearance in February, it's safe to say, all of us in North Texas should brace ourselves for more rainy, stormy weather.