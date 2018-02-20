Same-sex couple fights for their right to foster refugee children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- A Texas couple is in the middle of a fight to foster.

Bryn Esplin and Fatma Marouf are a same sex couple who applied to foster a child refugee through the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The organization is one of the only groups in Texas that works with the Department of Health and Human Services to bring in refugees.

However, the catholic organization denied the couples' request because they "did not mirror the holy family."

So the couple has decided to sue both the HHS and the Conference of Catholic Bishops.

"A lot of the kids coming to Texas are from the middle east, from Afghanistan and Iraq as well as other countries. So, in many ways, we`re actually quite well-suited to foster or adopt a refugee child," Fatma Marouf said. "And the kids might be LGBT themselves," Bryn Esplin added.

We reached out to the USCCB for comment and have not heard back.