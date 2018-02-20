HobbyLobbyChallenge: Craft stores invaded for latest viral challenge

Hobby Lobby and other craft stores are dealing with sudden invasions that disrupt legit shoppers and leave aisles in complete chaos. It’s not the mad scrapbookers with coupons or DIY wedding planners, but something much, much scarier. It’s confident (and mostly young) social media aficianados joining the Hobby Lobby Challenge.

@_KelseyMaggart told Buzzfeed she and a friend kicked off the #HobbyLobbyChallenge late last month with a ‘Snapchat vs. Instagram’ series.

snapchat vs instagram pic.twitter.com/tGv3j1nnkh — Kelsey Maggart (@_KelseyMaggart) January 27, 2018

⬆ “snapchat vs instagram” — now THAT’S funny! And the challenge took off from there.

the messages I live for tbh lol pic.twitter.com/OjsTzobveM — Kelsey Maggart (@_KelseyMaggart) February 16, 2018

What started as an antithesis to the Ugly Location Challenge has taken over social platforms and the photos truly are pretty entertaining.

Had to give this a shot. What do y’all think? 🤔#hobbylobbychallenge #uglylocationchallenge

Model: ig _bigpapalex

Stylist: ig stylebyrock

📸 Ig dakadavid_ pic.twitter.com/0LWCEYsFEw — Daka David (@Daka492) February 16, 2018

And this one. This is just funny all the way around. Yes, yes, we know it wouldn’t count if this were an Olympic sport.

But what about the shoppers who need floral for a dinner party with the boss, a new seasonal wreath for the front door, or craft time with Brownies or home school kids or the old folks home, etc?

Aisles are being blocked.

Should we mention it’s flu season and we’re all supposed to be corralling our germs, you guys??

Snapchat vs. Instagram 📸📸 Here’s our take on the Hobby Lobby Challenge || @inamiarait pic.twitter.com/gCBzfak2QS — Aminah McKenzie 📸 (@aminah_mck) February 10, 2018

And to the detriment of American craft store worker morale, floral supplies are being left in disharmony because apparently, a significant number of the Hobby Lobby Head Shot Guerrilla Gang (I just gave them that name) are not cleaning up after themselves. And it’s taking its toll.

the hobby lobby employees when y’all take your photoshoots. pic.twitter.com/eOrjuWugwV — lc (@lauraciok) February 15, 2018

You were raised better; you know that. Enjoy the creation and sharing of photos, but (probably) especially if you are not buying, at least put everything back.

Hobby Lobby has seen its share of controversy, which is why there are those who want ZERO part of anything that gives attention to the company.

Yall know #hobbylobbychallenge is free promo for a company that puts religion over healthcare for women? Dont @ me! pic.twitter.com/XKl6xykrNV — BrooklynBookworm (@mclovinbk) February 11, 2018

Regardless of your beliefs, I think we can all agree that returning merchandise you have picked up, but are for whatever reason not going to purchase, to its proper place at least 85% of the time (just being honest here, folks, and grocery store carts DO count in this gold-plated rule) is a fair way to pay it forward and make the world a better place.