Arlington teens could face felony charges after posting threats to shoot up school

ARLINGTON- It hasn't been a full week since a shooter gunned down 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, and there have already been a handful of north Texas students getting in trouble for taking guns to school.

Now, Arlington ISD is dealing with terror threats of their own.

"We know that there are copy cats," said Chris Cook of the Arlington Police Department. "There are kids that will see that and will try to just write something to get out of school or whatever the case may be. The problem with that is, we have to take those threats very seriously."

Last week, the district received various threats of attacks at Arlington schools, and things haven't slowed down.

Just today, police say they're investigating three different cases, including claims of a future shooting written in school bathrooms and an Instagram post where a teenager said he was going to shoot up the school.

"A lot of kids think they can hide behind anonymity, that they can write what they want, and we won't find out who they are, " Cook said. "That's just simply not the case."

Some of those kids have already been arrested and face felony charges.

Earlier this month, Arlington PD released a video showing examples of social media posts they've used to bust potential terrorists.

"It sends a panic through our school and community," Cook said. "We're not going to tolerate it."

