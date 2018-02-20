Another one bites the dust: Third Olympian out after failing blood doing test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA -- It`s like déjà vu! Another Olympian is heading home after a failed blood doping test.

This time its Slovenian ice hockey player Ziga Jeglic. He's the third one to be sent home in this year's games.

It started with Kei Saito, a Japanese short track speed skater, who's test showed signs of a masking agent. Saito said he must have unknowingly taken it. Still, he was sent packing.

Just a few days ago, Russian Olympic curler Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for blood doping. What sucks the most for him is that he's already won a medal, which may actually be stripped from him.

Many may remember that Russia was already in hot water. The entire team was officially banned for their state run doping operation. Its athletes were forced to compete independently.

Looks like winter games are pretty dope this year. Just not in a good way.