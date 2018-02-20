7th grader shoots himself at middle school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio - A middle school student in Ohio is in the hospitals after he shot himself in his school's bathroom, officials say.

Authorities say they found "distractionary-type" devices in his backpack at Jackson Memorial Middle School.

The devices were not explosives and police did not find any devices that "would have done harm to others."

Investigators don't know whether the student's shooting was accidental or intentional.

Four elementary schools in the district were dismissed for the day.

The student's condition is unknown.