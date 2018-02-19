Vice President Pence made speeches around DFW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS - Vice President Mike Pence spent his Saturday making speeches around the DFW.

Saturday night he stopped by the Omni for the 2018 Reagan Day Dinner.

The Vice President spoke about the tragedies that happened in Parkland,Florida.

He emphasized on the importance on school safety and how that will be the top priority on the U.S. agenda.

He also spoke about the Richardson officer David Sherrard, who died in the line of duty, and the July 2016 Dallas shooting, that left five officers dead.