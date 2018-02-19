Two guys tried to pull a Vincent Adultman to see “Black Panther”

CARSON, CA -- At this rate, people will do basically anything to get their paws on Black Panther tickets!
These kids took it to the extreme, when they pulled a cartoonish stunt to try and get a 2-for-1 discount to see the movie with one guy sitting on the other guy's shoulders!
An employee told them to get down or they couldn't see the film, but that didn't stop their post from going viral, getting over 9 million views and thousands of likes and retweets.
Of course the Twittersphere's comparison game was strong!
Can you blame them for trying? The Marvel movie had a record breaking box office weekend, coming in with over $200 million in North America, making it the fifth highest movie opening of all time.
On top of the movie's success, Chadwick Boseman graced the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine for the first time and the thirst on social media was real!
Not only is T'Challa sitting on Wakanda's throne, but Black Panther reigns king at the box office!