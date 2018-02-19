Two guys tried to pull a Vincent Adultman to see “Black Panther”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARSON, CA -- At this rate, people will do basically anything to get their paws on Black Panther tickets!

These kids took it to the extreme, when they pulled a cartoonish stunt to try and get a 2-for-1 discount to see the movie with one guy sitting on the other guy's shoulders!

Another angle of standing in line. pic.twitter.com/wYi9r3hFeq — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 17, 2018

An employee told them to get down or they couldn't see the film, but that didn't stop their post from going viral, getting over 9 million views and thousands of likes and retweets.

Of course the Twittersphere's comparison game was strong!

who else seen this ^ tweet and immediately thought of this pic.twitter.com/jqAfq6R3Hy — danielit (@javorus_moore) February 17, 2018

Can you blame them for trying? The Marvel movie had a record breaking box office weekend, coming in with over $200 million in North America, making it the fifth highest movie opening of all time.

On top of the movie's success, Chadwick Boseman graced the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine for the first time and the thirst on social media was real!

Wht time is it ! 😻 *meow* pic.twitter.com/7BFNarAMJZ — Mary (@Maryjaneexplain) February 19, 2018

Not only is T'Challa sitting on Wakanda's throne, but Black Panther reigns king at the box office!