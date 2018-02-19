Turbulence turned flatulence: Fight breaks out over farting passenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIENNA, AUSTRIA -- When silent but deadly requires an emergency landing!

A Transavia flight from Dubai to Amsterdam had to land early in Vienna after a guy couldn't stop cutting the cheese!

The gas was so out of control, a couple of other fliers asked the guy to stop letting them loose. Eventually, a fight broke out, and after making a pit stop in Austria, the complainers were forced off the flight and the flatulater got to stay.

Two other women were kicked off the flight as well but claim they didn't know the men, and are planning to sue the dutch airline.

In a statement, Transavia stood up for the employees saying, "Our crew must ensure a safe flight. If passengers pose a risk, they immediately intervene...Transavia therefore stands squarely behind the cabin crew and the pilots."

To think, all of this happened just because one guy let his fart flag fly!