Safety threats haunt North Texas schools after Florida tragedy

Gun scares at a handful of North Texas schools were a major concern Friday.

Kaufman wasn't taking any chances. After receiving a safety threat, they beefed up their police presence.

Thursday, Plano West Senior High got a tip someone had a gun on campus. Investigators found an unloaded gun on a student.

In Flower Mound at Marcus High School, a student was arrested for bringing an unloaded gun to school. The school district says the student did have ammunition.

At South Garland High, police arrested 19-year-old Kerry Guery. The school resource officer says he found a stolen phone, weed, and an unloaded gun in Guery’s backpack.

There were reports that a student at Arlington Junior High was arrested Thursday after threatening to shoot up the school.

That student's reportedly been charged with making a terroristic threat.