Postal truck driver shot and killed on Dallas freeway

DALLAS--Someone fired shots at a postal service truck early Monday morning, hitting and killing the driver. The driver hasn't been identified.

It happened near I-30 and Beckley. That's less than three miles from where someone shot a squad car on February 8, Those shots hit the passenger side door and window. An officer was hit by flying glass and taken to the hospital.

Cops don't know if the two cases are related. Officers shut down I-30 later Monday morning during the investigation.

If you know anything about either shooting, call Dallas Police at 214-671-3632.