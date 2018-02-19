Plano PD offering free active shooter preparedness training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - The Plano Police Department is offering free active shooter preparedness training.

The department will host a two hour seminar open to the public on March 6th at the Allen Event Center.

Attendees will receive instructions on what to do to survive in an active shooter situation including how to different strategies and how to control life threatening bleeding.

The seminar will also teach basic medical skills that can be used in a trauma situation.

For ticket information and registration visit EventBrite.