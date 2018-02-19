Dallas police searching for suspect of fatally shot USPS driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A fatal shooting on I-30 has shut down part of the interstate Monday morning near downtown Dallas.

Police were sent to 110 Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike Freeway around 2:20a. Upon arrival, a driver inside a United States postal box truck had been shot and died at the scene, according to homicide detectives.

No suspect has been found.

Dallas police are searching for any information regarding this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident should contact Detective Walton at 214-671-3632 or 214-701-8453.