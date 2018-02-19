Boss Women Who Brunch hosts Ultimate Vision Board Workshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – To say that Dallas loves brunch would be an understatement. But when you mix brunch with business – and female empowerment – you're talking about the perfect ingredients for success. And that's just what Marty McDonald of Boss Women Who Brunch – is hoping for every attendee of the upcoming Ultimate Vision Board Workshop.

"This is our 12th Brunch Series event," Marty McDonald told Newsfix. McDonald is the founder of Boss Women Who Brunch. "Boss Women Who Brunch is an offline/online women's empowerment community. And it's really based off of the principles of women who want more."

And what more can you ask for than a full day of activities and interaction with a slew of talented women? Among those who will be speaking is Dallas' own attorney Rachel Lindsay. You may recognize her from season 13 of The Bachelorette. Her topic for the event – 'pay me what you owe me!'

"I think a lot of women are afraid to speak up about what their worth is, and what they should be paid,” Rachel Lindsay said. “I think a lot of times we're complacent and we just take whatever we get. But right now, there's this movement behind us, so I think that this is a very relevant topic."

"Everybody wants to know the how, but no one tells and informs people of the how, especially women,” McDonald said. “And so, we want to make sure the tools they leave with is the how. How to take ownership over their life, over their career, and what next steps they're taking to really build upon their 2018 goals.

Boss Women Who Brunch's Ultimate Vision Board Workshop takes place Saturday, February 24th at the Butler Brothers Building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.