Secret Society of Happiness hands out $20 bills for Random Acts of Kindness Week

GRAPEVINE, TX — They’re a secret society, and they’re on your streets, passing out twenties!

Yeah, the Secret Society of Happy People has been hard at work for Random Acts of Kindness Week, handing out 20 dollar bills to people on the street that they can use to perform a Random Act of Kindness to someone else.

“Being kind is a way to be happy yourself and also then to share a little happiness with someone else,” said Pamela Johnson with the group. “You’re making two people happy at the same time.”

And the newly recruited secret agents of happiness then record a video of them paying it forward to share that moment of kinds with the world.

That little push of twenty bucks inspires people to go big.

“What’s interesting is how much thought they start putting into what are they going do to.,” said Johnson. “We’ve had people who have taken hours, some have even taken a day or two to actually decide what would be the most kind thing that they could with the money for somebody that they wanted to make smile.”

Like one family who put their twenty towards bringing pizza to the Coppell Fire Department.

So yeah, it doesn’t take much to be a good person and keep recruiting everyone into this not so Secret Society.