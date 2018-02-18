Lebron James claps back at Fox News host who told him to ‘shut up and dribble’

LOS ANGELES- Lebron James is coming back for the rebound! He responded, to Laura Ingraham, the Fox News host who attacked him for his thoughts on President Trump.

“We will definitely not shut up and dribble. I would definitely not do that,” James said in a press conference Saturday night ahead of the NBA All-Star game. “I mean too much to so many kids that feel like they don’t have a way out and they need someone to lead them out of the situation they are in.”

Last week, Ingraham ranted about the pro-baller’s comments on her show “The Ingraham Angle”. She talked about James and Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant’s commentary in a recorded interview with ESPN host Cari Champion.

“The number one job in america, the point of person is someone who doesn`t understand the people and really don`t give a [explicative] about the people.” James said in the interview.

It didn’t take long before Ingraham started to challenge James’ intellect.

“Lebron James is talking politics again and this time it’s r-rated. Here’s his barely intelligible, not to mention ungrammatical take on President Trump in a new ESPN podcast,” Ingraham said in the clip.

That’s definitely a foul move. Naturally, James is taking it as an insult.

“Also, wish she would’ve done a little more fact checking because I did finish high school and didn’t leave early,”James said at the press conference.

Now, it seems, Ingraham could take a few notes from the NBA commissioner. He said he feels an obligation to support players, like Lebron, who stand up for social issues.

“Many of them come from societies where you can’t possibly speak up about political matters. What’s important for people in the NBA is they know that that’s an opportunity provided to them,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

It looks like James is definitely staying in the game as an example for kids all across the country who look like him.

“To be an African American kid and grow up in the inner city with a single parent mother and not being financially stable and to make it to where I’ve made it today? I think I’ve defeated the odds.”

Now that’s what you call a slam dunk!