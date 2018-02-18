FDA approves blood test to detect concussions faster and cheaper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER SPRING, MD-- Heads up everyone! There's big news for all the athletes out there, or, anyone who may experience a concussion for that matter.

For the first time ever, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a blood test to help detect concussions in adults. It's called the Brain Trauma Indicator and it sounds like a real game changer.

Here's what we know about it so far:

You can take the test right after the injury within 12 hours and results are back in less than four hours.

Doctors say this test is much more reliable, faster and safer than older practices. Usually, patients have to have a CT scan. However, those don't always detect concussions...

In fact, doctors say they only catch them around 10 percent of the time. Not to mention, CT scans expose you to high radiation that could do damage to your body.

It can also save you as much as $1300 since the new test would only cost about $150.

The FDA approved the test as part of it`s breakthrough devices program. Right now it's only approved for adults and will only be available in hospitals. However, that appears to be only temporary. The new test seems like it`ll save you a lot of trouble, if not your life!