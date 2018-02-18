Dallas-based Afiya Center hosts “Texas Black Woman’s Reproductive Summit”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Groups from around the country are in Dallas this weekend to help continue the fight for reproductive justice.

The Dallas-based Afiya Center hosted the Texas Black Woman's Reproductive Summit to open up the conversation about inequities in health available to women of color.

"There's been some interesting research coming out of universities around medical students assumptions about African-American's abilities to withstand more pain than other patients," said panelist Dr. Whitney Peoples. "So, when black patients, when black women, are complaining of hurting or being in pain, are they heard or are they just seen as complaining?"

Having a baby is already hard enough, but The Afiya Center says during pregnancy or childbirth, black women are dying at 3 to 4 times the rate of white mothers.

Studies also show that the Lone Star state has some of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country.

Even mega stars like Serena Williams have spoken out about the uphill battle of getting their concerns, during and after delivery, taken seriously.

"The U.S. has one of the highest maternal mortality rates of a developed country," said panelist Dr. Willie J. Parker. "Which means things are happening here that shouldn't be given the resources that we have."

With this three day summit covering tough topics like abortion, HIV/AIDS, and racial bias in healthcare, The Afiya Center is hoping to continue making strides to getting everyone access to safe and effective healthcare.