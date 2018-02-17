Social Change: The mass shooting generation takes lead on gun control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, FL-It's been nearly 20 years since the Columbine High School shooting, since then scenes of kids running from their classrooms have become all too familiar.

Nowadays, students not only prepare for fire or tornado drills but active shooter situations, training that students at Stoneman Douglas High School received.

Social media has named these group of students “the mass shooting generation.”

But perhaps what is notably different this time, is the role social media and technology play.

Snapchat videos and tweets allowed students to give the rest of the world a real time look at those horrifying moments.

Now, those young survivors are using their voice to enter the gun debate and help bring change.

Perhaps this generation of kids will bring a change we so desperately need.

Until then, these images will unfortunately keep popping up on our news feeds.