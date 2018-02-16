Some clinics offering free flu shots in North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS - The flu vaccine is available free in some places for adults who are under-insured and those who don't have insurance.

FREE FLU SHOTS

Cedar Hill residents, you can get the shot 8:00- 10:00 a.m. Monday morning, February 19.

Cedar Hill Recreation Center

310 East Parkerville Road

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

And Dallas residents, the vaccine will be available at the Mexican Consulate from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, February 26.

Dallas Mexican Consulate

1210 River Bend Dr, Dallas, TX 75247

Monday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dallas County Health and Human Services has announced mobile clinics will be traveling through the cities of Cedar Hill, Cockrell Hill, Dallas, and DeSoto to offer free flu shots for adults. The mobile units will be targeting areas where residents are considered higher risk of ICU hospitalization, such as older adults, pregnant women, people with chronic health issues, and young children.

To find out where the next clinic will be, sign up here for DCHHS subscriptions.

OTHER PLACES TO GET FLU SHOTS

DCHHS is offering flu vaccines at the following DCHHS clinics while supplies last. Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Main DCHHS Building

2377 North Stemmons Freeway

Dallas, Texas 75207

John West Branch Immunization Clinic

3312 N. Buckner Blvd. Suite 200

Dallas, TX 75228

Irving Branch Immunization Clinic

440 S. Nursery Rd.

Irving, TX 75060

Oak Cliff Branch Immunization Clinic

1113 E. Jefferson Boulevard Suite 200

Dallas, TX 75203

For more information, check DCHHS on Twitter, visit www.dallascounty.org/department/hhs/influenza.html or call 214-819-2162.