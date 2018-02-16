Thieves in Plano steal audio equipment used for veteran’s charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- Turns out, even people who are giving back to our vets are not safe from thieves.

Matthew JC has dedicated most of his career to making films about the struggles of veterans, and performing concerts for active duty service members overseas.

Now, thanks to someone with sticky fingers, the equipment he uses to give back is gone.

"Over $15,000 worth of our PA equipment, sound equipment, lighting equipment, all the mics, all the cables, everything was gone," JC said. "And then about $1200 worth of all of my guitars."

JC is asking for your help, and DFW auto dealer Randall Reed is joining in.

He's putting up a $10,000 reward for anyone who can help lead to an arrest and indictment.

"It's deplorable," Reed said. "It's absolutely atrocious to even think that somebody would knowingly steal from veterans."

The trailer where JC kept the equipment stored was parked in a Plano parking lot, off of K Avenue when it was broken into.

If you know anything, this duo is just asking you to step up so they can get back serving our vets.

"Somebody out there knows something and if you do, I'm willing to pay $10,000 out of our own pockets to find you and to find that stuff and to just get it back," Reed said.