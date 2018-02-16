‘Shut up and dribble’: Fox News host to Lebron James after he slams President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY-- As Lebron James prepares for his next game with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he`s got a one-on-one match off the court.

His opponent? Laura Ingraham, a Fox News host who had some choice words about the pro-baller on her show "The Ingraham Angle."

"Lebron James is talking politics again and this time it`s r-rated. Here`s his barely intelligible, not to mention ungrammatical take on president trump in a new ESPN podcast," Ingraham said on the show.

She was talking about a video recorded for James` sports news programming network called "Uninterupted". In the clip, James takes an Uber ride with ESPN host Cari Champion and Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant. The three talked about politics, sports and issues they face being black in America.

"The number one job in America, the point of person is someone who doesn`t understand the people and really don`t give a [explicative] about the people," James said. "In our small world, us as basketball players, but us as African-Americans, we still feel the hate off decisions we make that we feel like is best for us."

When Ingraham heard what James had to say about President Trump, she lashed out.

"You`re great players but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So, keep the political commentary to yourself or as someone once said: shut up and dribble," she said.

This is something James says he`s used to.

"No matter how far, money or access or how high you become in life as an African-American, man, female, they will always try to figure out a way to let you know that you`re still beneath them," he said.

You can bet the internet had a lot to say about the issue. Celebs and all kinds of influential people aren`t here for her comments.

Laura Ingraham did an entire segment tonight about how LeBron James is dumb. LeBron is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/xSZF9HImBJ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2018

They use to try and hide it.. now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths. https://t.co/OwLSMHIG0m — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 16, 2018

James hasn't responded to Ingraham's comments yet.