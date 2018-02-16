New study: Household products contribute to pollution more than you think

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER SPRING, MD-- You`ve probably seen it without even knowing it: the smog that clouds the air.

For years, researchers thought it was all from our cars. Now there`s a study out that suggests that it comes from other stuff too: your make-up, paint, and even your soap.

The study was done by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It found, as anticipated, that roughly 95% of the sky pollution we see is from our cars. The remaining 5 % comes from some of our favorite household products.

It`s surprising but research says it`s all about how we use those products. For example, let`s look at perfume. It`s designed to evaporate but what actually happens is the scent, known as a volatile organic compound, goes into the air and supposedly reacts in the atmosphere which creates pollutants.

At this point you're probably thinking "Okay... it's still only 5%. Big deal." Well, it actually can be a big deal and here's why:

Most of the 5% is stuff we use indoors and pollution is a whole lot worse inside. Scientists say the indoor concentrations are more often 10 times higher than out doors.

As people attempt to go green, we're really not getting as green as you might think. Things like electric cars will be the pollutants we`ll have to worry about more.

No one's saying 'don't wear your favorite fragrance', but maybe think twice spritzing yourself with an extra shot of perfume or cologne.