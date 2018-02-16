New England Patriots player gives Dallas kids tickets to see “Black Panther”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX -- Black Panther is officially out and the people are hype!

Especially the kids of Park South YMCA, who were given tickets to see the film by Deatrich Wise Jr., a Dallas-area native and current defensive end for the New England Patriots!

"I invited everybody here to the Black Panther movie!" Wise said when he surprised the kids.

This was important to Wise because of his Texas roots. He went to Hebron High School in Carrollton and just wanted to give a little love back to the kids!

Plus, It seems the kids of an Oak Cliff middle got the same treatment! This time, the entire student body and administration were given tickets by several local judges in honor of Black History Month.

"The movie is very relatable, the kids are really into it. They enjoy seeing someone like themselves as a superhero," Natasha Whitehorn from D. A. Hulcy Middle School said. "To see somebody of their color, their nature, their community, somebody they can just relate to is totally awesome."

Safe to say these kiddos enjoyed themselves because from the looks of it, they had a marvel-ous time!