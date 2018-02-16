From Dallas to Wakanda: Hasaan Rasheed talks role in ‘Black Panther’ film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON-- Break out the popcorn and Dashikis because it's Black Panther time. In honor of the movie's worldwide premiere NewsFix hit up one of the many red carpet events in Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday night.

We caught up with Dallas native Hasaan Rasheed, who landed a role as one of the royal king's guard in the film.

Funny thing is, as a fitness coach and educator Hasaan never really planned on becoming apart of the Marvel Universe.

Hasaan says seeing his city come out to support the film makes for a marvelous experience in itself!