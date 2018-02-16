Class Act: Lincoln High senior signs to play basketball at Texas State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — It doesn’t matter what people expect from you, it just matters what you do to succeed. That’s exactly what Kennedy Taylor has done, and she’s our Class Act of the Week.

Kennedy is a senior at Lincoln High, and a star on the basketball court. She’s helped push Lincoln to an amazing season that has silenced a lot of doubters.

“Many people think that we aren’t capable of winning or doing anything great because we are in the southern sector of town,” Kennedy said. “But we are here to show them that we are different and we will be successful.”

And for Kennedy, that success started almost immediately in high school.

“Everyday I worked hard to actually end up being a starter on varsity as a Freshman and ever since then I have started on Varsity,” she said.

But four years of being a starter for her team hasn’t distracted her from her bigger life goals.

“Being on the A Honor Role, studying, making sure that I put my best foot forward everyday was my main goal,” Kennedy said. “And now here I am.”

Yep, she just signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Texas State, where she plans on studying communications with the goal of being a sports broadcaster.

It’s all a tribute to how she’s overcome expectations from the start as an individual and a teammate.

“Don’t let the pressure get to you,” Kennedy advised. “High school is a lot of pressure, but the way you handle it is the greatest thing.”

And we’re sure she’ll keep handling it like a champ through college, and on all the courts she takes.

