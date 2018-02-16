Chew on This: Girl Scouts team up with Bisous Bisous Patisserie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – Who doesn't love Girl Scout cookies ?! And after years of eating them, it's likely you have a fave. But what if you took your favorite flavor, and created a new dessert? Well that's just what some local Girl Scouts have done after teaming up with Andrea Meyer of Bisous Bisous Patisserie

"Of course, or whole team loves Girl Scout Cookies,” Meyer told Newsfix. “We all have a sweet tooth, that's why we do this. And I was a Girl Scout, so I was really happy to partner with them."

And that partnership birthed three tasty items.

The Samoa croissant, filled with coconut chocolate ganache and salted caramel filling. The six-piece Girl Scout cookie flavored macaroon box.

"Of those boxes, two dollars of every purchase goes back to the Girl Scouts,” Meyer said.

Then there's the Samoa parfait…

"It was exciting that we had come up with it,” Maya Chalhoub of Troop 8477 told Newsfix. "We brainstormed a bunch of idea with all the different cookies and the different types of pastries we could make.

"Getting to see the process from an idea to actual production of a product was really cool, and seeing what it was like to work in a professional setting,” Claire Heath of Troop 1592 said.

Chew on This: This collab wasn't created to make a quick buck. It's giving these ladies some real-life experience – through mentorship.

"Especially as we go into the summer when a lot of them need job shadowing, or they want to learn a little more about certain industries, we are resource for that,” Meyer said.

"It made me feel like if I wanted to be a business owner or something, then that's an option,” Chalhoub said.

At the end of the day, it's all about girl power! And of course, keeping the Girl Scout cookie tradition.

"I think people gravitate towards it because of how far it dates back,” Heath told Newsfix. “Some people might have grown up with their grandparents buying them Girl Scout cookies. That just reminds them of really good memories that they had when they were younger."

So, get to Bisous Bisous and eat your heart out. These goodies are only on sale through cookie season – which ends February 25th!