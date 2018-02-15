Four North Texas students arrested on gun related charges Thursday

NORTH TEXAS – Gun scares at four local schools likely have some parents and students shaken.

Both Plano West Senior High School and Marcus High School in Flower Mound confirm that there were guns brought into the buildings by student.

Plano ISD sent out a letter stating:

“No threats were made against the school or fellow students, the gun was not loaded and there was no ammunition found.”

The 16-year-old who brought a gun to Marcus High School, however, did have ammunition.

Lewisville police say that student is in police custody and is facing felony charges for possessing a firearm in a prohibited place.

At South Garland High School, Garland police say 19 year old Kerry Guery was arrested after a resource officer searched the teen’s backpack and found a stolen phone, weed, and an unloaded gun.

This unsettling list doesn’t stop there.

There are reports that a student at Arlington Junior High was arrested Thursday after threatening to shoot up the school. That student has allegedly been charged with making a terroristic threat.