Simon Says: ‘Parkland’ was in my backyard. It will soon be in yours.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s kind of ironic we see kids, at the most terrified they will likely ever be in life, run from a mass shooting with their hands up in the air.

Because when you think about the lack of smart gun laws passed in Washington, it’s like so many people you elected throw their hands up and do nothing but blame the other side.

But after watching what’s going on in Parkland, I realized things will change. It hit me after hearing a frantic mom say how sad it was, especially when it, “hits in your backyard.”

Her backyard is my backyard.

I grew up just a few miles from Douglas High School. Friends went there. Their kids go there and hid in closets and classrooms wondering if the text to mom and dad would be their last.

They’re OK, or as OK as you could be right now, but this whole thing literally hits home for me, the kind of hit that makes you nauseous.

I heard on CNN, since Columbine nearly 19 years ago, 150,000 school kids have been directly impacted by a school shooting in this country.

150,000! That’s two football stadiums with every seat taken.

I don’t know any of those 150,000 kids or their parents.

That’s now changed.

And the way things are going, you or someone you know will have a connection to a tragedy like this.

Not the ‘6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon’ kind of connection, but the kind where you must go to a funeral or pray to god how lucky you are that you don’t.

When someone you love gets cancer you become aware of things like the American Cancer Society.

When someone you know is impacted by a drunk driver you get MADD.

Because when your world gets hit with sadness you gravitate to people who want to stop it.

Sadly, there’s going to be more mass shootings, but the number of victims will catch up and directly connect to someone you voted for, or someone who lobbies someone you voted for.

Because the problem you thought would never happen to you--just did.

And in a beautiful place like Parkland, you’ve got to hope a Valentine’s Day tragedy was another step in changing hearts and minds.