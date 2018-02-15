Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall now in uniform after passing peace officer exam

DALLAS – Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall is wearing a new outfit at work. To be a uniform-wearing, weapon-carrying peace officer in Texas, Hall had to pass the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement’s certification exam — and she did!

TCOLE test done! Passed! Ready to get back to work! pic.twitter.com/1fV482pgOz — U. RENEÉ HALL (@ChiefHallDPD) February 15, 2018

Hall moved to Dallas from Detroit last fall to take over as chief. Up to now, Hall has run the force wearing civilian clothing. With her new certification comes an official Dallas Police Department badge and four gold collar pins signifying her title as Chief of Police.

Although a date has yet to be announced, the city will hold a swearing-in ceremony for Hall.

Congrats to @ChiefHallDPD on a job well done with the TCOLE exam. Glad to have you in uniform! pic.twitter.com/aro45rw376 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 15, 2018