Dallas Mavericks co-founder Don Carter dies at 84

DALLAS – DFW has lost a legend with the passing of Mavericks’ co-founder and first majority team owner Don Carter. Carter died Wednesday night at 84.

Emergency responders were called to Carter’s home Wednesday, in Uptown’s Residences at the Stoneleigh in Uptown, according to The Dallas Morning News.

When the Mavs won Game Six of the NBA Finals in 2011, Mark Cuban had NBA Commissioner David Stern present the Larry O’Brien trophy to Don Carter. ❤

Carter’s wife, Linda Jo, was a former basketball star and purchase of the team was a gift for her.

Carter, along with Norm Sonju, founded the NBA Dallas Mavericks in 1980. Carter was majority team owner until 1996, when he sold majority interest to Ross Perot, Jr., who then sold to Mark Cuban in 2000. Carter remained a 4% owner of the team.