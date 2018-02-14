USA wins 100th gold medal in Olympic Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a historic night for team USA in Pyeongchang!

Last night, the US Olympic Team was finally able to send out this tweet that is sure to give you chills -- 100 chances taken. 100 life changing moments. 100 dreams come true. 100 USA gold medals.

💯 chances taken.

💯 life-changing moments.

💯 dreams come true. 100 USA GOLD MEDALS.

🥇 https://t.co/Yzd8QC2UdM pic.twitter.com/4WWLfqxTgu — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 14, 2018

The United States has now won 100 gold medals in Winter Olympics history.

Shaun White secured the 100th when he won his third gold medal in the snowboard halfpipe, 12 years after he won his first.

He's now the only snowboarder to ever become a three time Olympic champion.

The United State's first gold medal came in the 1924 Winter Olympic Games thanks to speed skater Charles Jewtraw.

Following White's win, the US currently sits at four gold medals this year and a total of seven.

Norway is still sitting at the top of the medal count with 11.